No Russian Missile Carriers In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Sunday, December 10, Russia keeps one warship in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers.
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, with no missile carriers.
As Ukrinform reported, according to the UK intelligence, Russia's high-risk missions against Snake [Zmiinyi] Island are intended to demonstrate that the aggressor state can project force across the Black Sea.
