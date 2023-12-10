Since Full-Scale Invasion, 1,789 Civilians Killed In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 9, it became known about the death of one person in Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling. In total, 1,789 civilians have been killed and another 4,374 injured in the region since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“On December 9, it became known about one person killed earlier - in Pereizne," wrote Moroz.
He noted that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha. Read also:
One killed
, four injured in 71 Russian attacks on Kherson region on Dec 9
As reported, on November 30, Russian invaders killed a local resident in Toretsk, Donetsk region, and six more civilians were injured in the region.
