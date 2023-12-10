Since Full-Scale Invasion, 1,789 Civilians Killed In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 9, it became known about the death of one person in Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling. In total, 1,789 civilians have been killed and another 4,374 injured in the region since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On December 9, it became known about one person killed earlier - in Pereizne," wrote Moroz.

He noted that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on November 30, Russian invaders killed a local resident in Toretsk, Donetsk region, and six more civilians were injured in the region.