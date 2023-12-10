               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Missile Fragments Damage Enterprise In Kryvyi Rih


12/10/2023 3:10:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments of a Russian missile shot down yesterday evening damaged the premises of an enterprise and two trucks in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Kryvyi Rih City Mayor, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to the updated information, fragments of an enemy missile shot down over the city last evening damaged the premises of one of the enterprises and two trucks. But the main thing is that there were no casualties," Vilkul wrote.

Read also: Air defenses intercept enemy missile over Dnipropetrovsk region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery overnight Sunday. No civilian casualties were reported.

MENAFN10122023000193011044ID1107565462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search