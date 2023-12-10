Enemy Missile Fragments Damage Enterprise In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments of a Russian missile shot down yesterday evening damaged the premises of an enterprise and two trucks in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Oleksandr Vilkul, Kryvyi Rih City Mayor, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"According to the updated information, fragments of an enemy missile shot down over the city last evening damaged the premises of one of the enterprises and two trucks. But the main thing is that there were no casualties," Vilkul wrote. Read also:
Air defenses intercept enemy missile over Dnipropetrovsk
region
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery overnight Sunday. No civilian casualties were reported.
