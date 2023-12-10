(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused the United States of making billions at the expense of Ukrainian lives amid the ongoing conflict in the region. The remarks came in response to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's admission that the majority of Kiev's monetary aid had been spent in the United States, with 90 percent of security assistance going to American manufacturers.



Speaking at a press conference, Peskov emphasized the need for Ukraine to understand the financial gains the United States is making from the war. He asserted that while Ukraine may not be the main concern for the United States, the Biden administration prioritizes its own interests, even if it comes at the cost of Ukrainian lives.



The United States has pledged over USD100 billion in aid, including military equipment, since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022, surpassing contributions from other sponsors. Blinken's acknowledgment of the benefits to the United States military-industrial complex echoes recent comments by United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who highlighted a USD50 billion budget request to replenish arms stocks depleted in supplying Ukraine, terming it the "most ambitious modernization effort in nearly 40 years."



The accusations by the Kremlin shed light on the complex dynamics surrounding international aid and military support, raising questions about the ethical implications of financial gains amid ongoing conflicts. As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, the comments underscore the geopolitical challenges and interests at play in the region, with the United States-Russian dynamic influencing the narrative around aid and military assistance.





