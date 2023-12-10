Biden declares abrupt NATO reduction in Europe

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden revealed a significant drawdown of United States military forces in Europe, citing a current deployment of approximately 80,000 troops stationed in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries. The disclosure was made in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and the Senate's President pro tempore, providing an overview of the global positioning of the United States military.



The current troop level represents a notable decrease from the 100,000 deployed last year, marking a shift in the United States military's presence in Europe. The letter highlighted the troops' mission to reassure allies and deter potential Russian aggression in the region.



This announcement comes against the backdrop of previous escalations in troop deployments, particularly during the Ukraine conflict in June 2022. At that time, the Pentagon had increased troop levels by deploying an additional 20,000 personnel to Europe, bringing the total to over 100,000. Concurrently, NATO had announced plans to enhance its military presence on the continent, aiming to have over 300,000 troops on high alert in what Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg termed "the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War."



President Biden's letter also detailed United States troop deployments in other regions, including more than 2,000 in Saudi Arabia and over 3,100 in Jordan, supporting counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State. Additionally, approximately 600 American troops are part of the NATO force stationed in Kosovo, where tensions between local Serbs and ethnic Albanians have recently escalated.



The surprise reduction in United States troop presence in Europe raises questions about the strategic considerations behind this decision and the broader implications for NATO's defense posture in the region. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the move underscores the Biden administration's recalibration of military commitments and priorities on the global stage.





