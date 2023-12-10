(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has faced criticism for its seemingly disparate approach in charging individuals from different nations, particularly when it comes to Russians and Israelis. This scrutiny has intensified in the wake of the Gaza-Israel war, raising questions about the court's impartiality and effectiveness in addressing war crimes.



During the early stages of the Gaza-Israel conflict, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan issued a statement highlighting the potential criminal responsibility for impeding aid to Gaza under the Rome Statute. However, subsequent revelations about Khan's visit to Israel and accusations of stalling the court's investigation into war crimes have fueled concerns about the ICC's commitment to holding all parties accountable.



American attorney Stanley Cohen, speaking to RT, expressed skepticism about the ICC's handling of the situation, stating, "If this is not a case that calls for an international tribunal, then the Rome Statute should be null and void." The focus on a Hamas-led attack in Khan's speech, compared to the limited attention given to Israeli military actions in Gaza, has sparked discussions about the court's effectiveness in addressing crimes across Palestine-Israel.



As the ICC grapples with allegations of hypocrisy, the disparities in charging Russians and Israelis for war crimes have become a focal point of debate. The case raises broader questions about the ICC's ability to maintain a fair and impartial stance in the complex geopolitical landscape, where conflicts often involve multiple parties with divergent interests.



