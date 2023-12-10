Media reports rocket fire near US embassy in Iraq, Baghdad

(MENAFN) In a disturbing incident, Baghdad's Green Zone, a district housing government and diplomatic buildings, including the United States Embassy, reportedly came under rocket fire on Friday. Security sources revealed that several rockets targeted the area, prompting alarms and activating sirens urging people to take cover. An anonymous United States military official confirmed the incident, noting alarms around the embassy and the Union III military base had gone off, and "impact sounds" were heard.



According to Reuters, explosions were reported near the embassy around 4 am local time. A spokesperson for the United States Embassy informed ABC News that the attack involved two salvos of rockets launched at approximately 4:15 am. While assessments are ongoing, there have been no reported casualties at the embassy compound.



An Iraqi security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that 14 Katyusha rockets were fired at the Green Zone. Some struck near the United States Embassy's gates, while others fell into the river. The attack resulted in material damage, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.



As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. United States officials have called on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities. The statement emphasized the right to self-defense, underscoring the serious nature of the situation.



The rocket attack on the Green Zone raises concerns about the security situation in Baghdad and the potential threat to diplomatic missions. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the international community in maintaining security and stability in the region, prompting heightened vigilance and diplomatic efforts to address the evolving situation.



MENAFN10122023000045015687ID1107565435