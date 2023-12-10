Chinese coast guard attack Philippine fisheries boats on way to disputed shoal

(MENAFN) The Philippines and its treaty partner, the United States, each denounced an aggressive incident at sea on Saturday involving the Chinese coast guard and suspected militia vessels.



The high-seas assault, which occurred off the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, involved repeated use of water cannons to obstruct three Philippine fisheries vessels from the disputed area.



Described as one of the most forceful incidents this year, the midday attack led to "significant damage" to the communication and navigation equipment of one of the three Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships, according to Filipino officials.



The officials stated, without providing further details, that accompanying the Chinese coast guard ships, suspected militia vessels deployed a long-range acoustic device. This device has the capability to impair hearing, causing "severe temporary discomfort and incapacitation to some Filipino crew."



The recent incident is the latest escalation in the longstanding territorial disputes in the South China Sea, a region that has become a focal point of tension between the United States and China. While China asserts control over nearly the entire strategic waterway, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan also assert their respective claims.



Throughout this year, territorial conflicts between China and the Philippines, particularly concerning disputed offshore areas such as Scarborough and Second Thomas shoals, have intensified. The United States has issued warnings, stating its commitment to defend the Philippines, a longtime treaty ally, in the event of any armed attack on Filipino forces, aircraft, or ships, including incidents in the South China Sea.

