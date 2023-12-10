Un warns about Britin`s child poverty

(MENAFN) A recent report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has ranked the United Kingdom among the worst-performing countries in child poverty rates among 39 members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Union. The Innocenti Report Card 18, published on Wednesday, sheds light on the critical issue of child poverty, estimating that nearly 70 million children in high- and upper-middle-income countries face this challenge.



The United Kingdom was placed near the bottom of the ranking, occupying the 37th position, with only Turkey and Colombia behind. The report highlights a concerning trend, noting that while some Central and Eastern European nations, such as Poland, Slovenia, Latvia, and Lithuania, have significantly reduced child poverty over the past decade, the United Kingdom has experienced a troubling 20 percent increase in child poverty.



UNICEF emphasized the long-term adverse effects of growing up in impoverished environments and called on governments, including that of the United Kingdom, to take more active measures to address this pressing issue. The report, titled Innocenti Report Card 18, is based on the latest available statistics on child poverty and assesses each nation's progress in tackling the problem from 2012 to 2021.



In response to the report, UNICEF United Kingdom chief executive Jon Sparkes expressed concern over the reduction in spending on child and family benefits in the United Kingdom, leading to an increase in the number of children growing up in poverty. He noted that while some countries in the group have taken steps to increase support, the United Kingdom has witnessed a disheartening trend.



A spokesperson for Britain's Work and Pensions Department countered the report's findings, claiming that the government had increased benefits by over 10 percent this year. The official added that there are 400,000 fewer children and 1.7 million fewer people in absolute poverty compared to 2010. As the debate over child poverty intensifies, the UNICEF report underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to address and alleviate the economic challenges faced by vulnerable children in the United Kingdom.





