Media reports NATO district performs intombing soldiers

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, the Norwegian military has reportedly incorporated macabre training exercises into its regimen, simulating the burial of soldiers and addressing the psychological toll of loss in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to reports from local media, these unconventional drills took place at the Setermoen firing range in Troms County, situated in the northern part of Norway.



These training exercises, as detailed by Norwegian broadcaster NRK, extend beyond typical combat scenarios and include activities such as field burials, where service members grapple with the solemn responsibility of burying their fallen comrades. The training also incorporates simulations of soldiers pretending to be wounded, aiding their incapacitated colleagues, creating a comprehensive approach that considers both the physical and mental aspects of warfare.



Images shared by NRK capture poignant moments of Norwegian soldiers standing somberly over freshly dug graves, complete with improvised wooden crosses. In one striking photo taken during the summer, a squad of soldiers pays their respects to a new grave, while another, captured in winter, depicts an "injured" service member lying in the snow, awaiting assistance.



Gunner Jens Espeland, reflecting on the unique nature of these exercises, remarked, "We got to think and reflect on what everyday life actually is," acknowledging the inherent challenges in preparing for the emotional toll of real-life conflict. Chief Sergeant Stian Mo shared that he drew from personal traumatic experiences in Afghanistan, where he lost a fellow soldier in a car bombing, to inform the training sessions.



Albert Vedeler, a deputy battalion commander, highlighted the relevance of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine in shaping their perspective, expressing concerns about a potential threat from the east, seemingly alluding to Russia. Vedeler emphasized that the war in Ukraine has brought the possibility of losing comrades on the battlefield into sharp focus, describing it as "a real situation that can happen in Norway."



As the Norwegian military pioneers these unorthodox training methods, the exercises underscore the evolving nature of military preparedness, acknowledging the importance of mental resilience alongside traditional combat drills. The combination of realism and psychological training reflects the complex challenges faced by modern armed forces in anticipating and coping with the harsh realities of contemporary warfare.



MENAFN10122023000045015687ID1107565431