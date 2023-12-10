Bitcoin And Ether Reach New Heights. Where Is The Stopping Point?

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market made another leap forward on Tuesday afternoon after spending less than 24 hours in consolidation mode. In the last day, the total crypto cap reached $1.6 trillion, up 3.9% in a day, 11% in a week and 20% in 30 days. The acceleration in recent days is evident, which may reflect both speculators hastily closing short positions and increasing FOMO.
