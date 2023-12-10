Biden`s son accused of USD1.4 million tax elusion

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States Department of Justice has taken legal action against Hunter Biden, filing nine charges related to tax offenses, including failure to file and pay taxes, tax evasion, and filing a false return. This marks the latest legal trouble for the son of President Joe Biden, who in September became the first child of a serving United States head of state to face criminal charges, specifically related to allegations about providing false information when purchasing a firearm.



The charges unveiled on Thursday by the Department of Justice and United States Attorney David Weiss pertain to a federal grand jury indictment in the Central District of California. The indictment accuses Hunter Biden of engaging in a four-year scheme to evade at least USD1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes for the tax years 2016 through 2019. The authorities allege that instead of fulfilling his tax obligations, Biden diverted the funds to sustain what they describe as an "extravagant lifestyle."



According to court documents, the president's son purportedly spent millions of dollars on various aspects of this lifestyle, which reportedly included expenditures on "drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature." Notably, the charges also detail expenditures exceeding USD70,000 on drug rehabilitation.



This legal development comes amid an ongoing investigation led by special counsel David Weiss into various aspects of Hunter Biden's activities. The charges add to a growing list of legal challenges for the president's son, raising questions about the potential impact on both his personal life and the broader political landscape. As the legal proceedings unfold, scrutiny over Hunter Biden's financial dealings and alleged tax evasion is likely to intensify, contributing to the ongoing debate surrounding the Biden family's public image and legal standing.



