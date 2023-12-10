White House contemplates exchanging migration rules for Ukrainian cash

(MENAFN) In a bid to secure Republican support for a substantial security package benefiting Ukraine and Israel, the Biden administration is reportedly exploring the possibility of tightening immigration controls, as revealed by Reuters on Thursday. The move comes in response to GOP Senators blocking President Joe Biden's USD111 billion supplemental funding request, which included aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The Republicans cited Democratic reluctance to address the tense situation on the United States-Mexico border as a key reason for their opposition. Additionally, some Republicans have criticized the lack of accountability in the administration's handling of funds sent to Ukraine.



Sources suggest that the Biden administration is open to raising the bar for initial asylum screenings and is considering introducing a provision that would deny asylum to immigrants who pass through a third "safe" country on their way to the United States Another potential aspect of the agreement is the expansion of an "expedited removal" procedure, applicable not only in border areas but nationwide. Negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans also reportedly involve discussions on setting a numerical cap on asylum claims, although the administration's stance on this matter remains unclear.



Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a participant in the ongoing talks, has stated that the GOP's objective is to reduce illegal immigration by at least 50 percent. He expressed uncertainty about whether both parties would reach an agreement before the Christmas recess, scheduled to begin in mid-December. As immigration policies become entwined with geopolitical negotiations, the potential trade-off raises questions about the balance between national security interests and domestic immigration concerns, highlighting the complex interplay between foreign policy and domestic issues.







