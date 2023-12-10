White house believes Russian troops will suffer this year

(MENAFN) In a candid interview on Tuesday, Jon Finer, Principal Deputy to United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, revealed the White House's strategic approach to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking at an event hosted by the Aspen Institute, Finer discussed the administration's belief that maintaining financial support for Ukraine over the next year could potentially lead Moscow to concede to Kiev's demands.



President Joe Biden's recent request for over USD110 billion in foreign security aid, including funds earmarked for Ukraine, faced a setback on Wednesday when it was blocked from a Senate vote. Despite Ukraine's challenges in achieving significant successes during its summer counteroffensive, Finer argued against characterizing it as a failure. He emphasized that continuous financial backing from Washington over the next year would enable the Ukrainian government to maintain "a degree of parity" with Russia on the battlefield.



Finer contended that another year of funding would result in additional suffering for Russian troops, creating a more favorable position for Ukraine. He asserted, "Another year of funding and another year in which Russia will have to suffer on the battlefield is fundamentally a better position than we are in today without that funding." The administration anticipates that by the end of 2024, Western nations will have increased arms production, and they will be assisting Ukraine in doing the same. This, according to Finer, would compel Russia to either negotiate on terms acceptable to Ukraine or face a stronger opponent.



However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the White House's plan as "absolutely unrealistic." As debates around foreign aid intensify and geopolitical tensions persist, the divergent perspectives on the potential impact of prolonged funding for Ukraine underscore the complexities of diplomatic strategies in the face of ongoing conflicts.





