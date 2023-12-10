Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of 10 Palestinians In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- In a devastating incident at dawn on Sunday, Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a residential house in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least ten Palestinians and leaving dozens more injured, with a majority being children.According to Palestinian sources, Israeli occupation artillery bombed the vicinity of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern part of the coastal enclave.Further intensifying their aggression, Israeli occupation forces launched violent raids on Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, accompanied by relentless drone flights over the Tal al-Zaatar neighborhood and the Jabalia camp.Al-Tuffah and Al-Shujaiya neighborhoods, situated east of Gaza City, were also subjected to heavy bombardment, alongside several areas in the northern part of the Strip.This ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation marks the 65th day of relentless attacks on Gaza, with a focus on demolishing homes, infrastructure, and roads, leading to the displacement and suffering of countless residents. Hospitals have also become targets, facing a series of airstrikes.The Ministry of Health In Gaza has reported a heartbreaking rise in the number of martyrs since the beginning of the war, reaching over 17,000, including 7,739 children and 4,885 women. The number of Injured individuals has surpassed 46,000, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.