Mohite Racing Joins Forces With The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, Marking A Thrilling New Chapter In Indian Motorsports

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 08, 2023: The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), dedicated to reshaping the motorsports landscape in India, proudly welcomes a new powerhouse into its ranks as Team Mohite Racing, led by passionate motorsports enthusiast Abhishek Mohite. With this addition, the league takes a significant stride towards elevating the standards of motorsport in the country. The team will be based out of Kolhapur.



Mohite Group, is a pioneering force in the construction industry, with a rich legacy spanning several decades. Specializing in the construction of dams, buildings, mining, and earthworks further diversifying to Textiles, Automobiles, Education, hydro power and energy sector.



Beyond Construction, the company proudly runs the Mohite's Racing Academy which has India's biggest Go-Karting track since 2006. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to community engagement, youth development, and fostering a culture of excellence beyond the boardroom.



Mohite Group stands as a dynamic and multifaceted organization, integrating construction prowess with a commitment to energy sustainability, sports and a future-focused vision.



Abhishek Mohite, Team Mohite Racing, expressed his excitement about this new partnership: "Joining the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League with Team Mohite Racing is an incredible achievement and a true milestone for me. I am extremely excited to be part of this innovative approach to motorsports, which aligns perfectly with my passion for racing. Through this partnership, we are committed to inspiring and nurturing young talent in the field and develop Indian motorsport landscape.



Veer Patel, Director & Co-Founder at Supercross India Pvt Ltd., extended his warm welcome to Team Mohite Racing, stating, we are incredibly proud to welcome such a talented team to our league. Their knowledge and dedication to motorsport perfectly align with our mission to revolutionise the motorsports scene in India. Our goal is to provide the best entertainment and quality in motorsports for fans nationwide, and together, we will make this a reality.



With the addition of Team Mohite Racing, the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League has announced Five teams, with more exciting announcements on the horizon. The league is set to raise the bar for motorsport in India, promising a season filled with exhilarating experiences for fans and participants alike.





ABOUT THE PROMOTERS:



Team Supercross India (SXI), the parent company of CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, is at the helm of a groundbreaking initiative led by former international racers, Veer Patel (a two-time national SX Champion), Eeshan Lokhande and Aashwin Lokhande. Drawing upon their extensive personal experience and unwavering passion for the sport, they have meticulously conceptualized, identified crucial gaps, and delivered a League that is set to redefine Supercross racing on a global scale. With their deep understanding of the sport and relentless pursuit of excellence, they are paving the way for a new era of Supercross that will captivate audiences worldwide.



ABOUT CEAT INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE:



The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (CEAT ISRL) is the world's first franchise-based Supercross league. This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionize the way sports are perceived in India. It is here to create a global extravaganza, an awe-inspiring spectacle that will captivate Indian spectators like never before. CEAT ISRL have signed up with athletes around the world to compete in a variety of formats and categories, pushing the limits of their skills and inspiring Indian riders to reach new heights. Prepare to be amazed as our stage performers break records with their charismatic engagement, adding an extra layer of excitement to this premier motorsport event. The league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels. The league also believes in giving back to the community and partnering with local organizations to promote youth development and environmental sustainability.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...