Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 17,700

(MENAFN) As of Saturday evening, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that the toll from Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has escalated, with the number of Palestinians killed reaching 17,700.



Additionally, a significant 48,780 individuals have sustained injuries since October 7. This grim update underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the profound impact of the conflict on the lives and well-being of the people in the Gaza Strip.



In a declaration, the ministry representative, Ashraf al-Qedra, said: “Over the past few hours, 210 martyrs and 2,300 injuries have been admitted to hospitals, with a significant number of victims still trapped under rubble and in the streets.”



Al-Qedra further noted that over the past few hours, Israeli forces have been responsible for 20 devastating massacres, resulting in the tragic loss of entire families. “We have received numerous pleas from citizens in residential areas and schools, including Khalifa School in northern Gaza, where the occupation forces perpetrated a gruesome massacre resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded.”

