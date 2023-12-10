US uses veto power in UN Security Council to block resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) On Friday, the United States exercised its veto power in the UN Security Council to block a draft resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire to end the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip.



The proposal, co-sponsored by nearly 100 UN member states, gained support from 13 Security Council members, while the United Kingdom, another permanent member with veto authority, chose to abstain.



The resolution, introduced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in response to the increasing death toll during the 63-day conflict, urged all parties involved to adhere to international law, with a particular emphasis on safeguarding civilians.



It explicitly called for an urgent humanitarian cease-fire and mandated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report on the implementation of the cease-fire to the council.



Antonio Guterres had earlier invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter on Wednesday, marking the first use of this provision since he assumed the position of UN Secretary-General in 2017.



In his appeal, Guterres emphasized the urgent need for a cease-fire, citing the challenging conditions in Gaza that hinder meaningful humanitarian operations.



Following the United States' rejection of the draft resolution, Mohamed Abushahab, the representative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed disappointment, stating, "Regrettably, and in the face of untold misery, this council is unable to demand a humanitarian cease-fire."



"Let me be clear: against the backdrop of the Secretary General's grave warnings, the appeals by humanitarian actors (and) the world's public opinion, this council grows isolated. It appears untethered from its own founding document," he declared.



"The disappointing outcome of this vote will not deter us from continuing to implore council members to act and bring the violence in Gaza to an end. The council must unite and act to end this war, and the UAE will continue to insist it does," he further mentioned.

