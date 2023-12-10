Kaztransoil Discloses Volume Of Oil Planned For Supply To Germany In December

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 10. Kazakhstan's
KazTransOil JSC plans to supply 150,000 tons of Kazakh oil to
Germany in December 2023, the company Trend reports.
The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of
trunk oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC towards the Adamova Zastava
oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to
843,000 tons from January through November.
Oil transit to Germany is carried out within the framework of
the relevant agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the
Government of Russia, dated June 7, 2002.
KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of the main oil
pipeline in Kazakhstan and is part of the KazMunayGas JSC group
(Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company).
The company owns a diversified network of oil trunk pipelines
with a length of 5,400 km.
In 2023, Kazakhstan aims to produce 90.5 million tons of oil,
with an export plan of 71 million tons. Comparatively, the
country's oil production stood at 85.9 million tons at the close of
2021 and 85.7 million tons in 2020.
The volume of oil production in 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to
84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the planned figure. Oil
exports in 2022 reached 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent of the
plan.
MENAFN10122023000187011040ID1107565270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.