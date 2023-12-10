WB Outlines Strategy For Uzbekistan's Reduced Natural Gas Use By 2060

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 10. Rationing
natural gas use in Uzbekistan can reduce its consumption by 40
percent by 2060 relative to 2019, the latest Uzbekistan Country
Climate and Development Report by the World Bank says, Trend reports.
As per data from the WB report, limited gas availability in
Uzbekistan requires a significant shift away from gas across all
sectors.
"For example, moving to more efficient vehicles, like electric
vehicles, and decarbonizing heating, supported by heat pumps and
district heating, can lead to a shift from gas across all sectors.
In the scenario where Uzbekistan reaches net zero emissions by
2060, no new gas connections are permitted for heating in new
residential buildings after 2035. In transport, no new compressed
natural gas (CNG)-fueled vehicles are allowed after 2035. Natural
gas is prioritized for the power and industry sectors, while its
use is reduced for heating and transport. Moreover, in the NZ2060
scenario, natural gas is not available for blue hydrogen
production," the WB says.
The World Bank's analysts stress that the power sector in
Uzbekistan accounted for 42 percent of energy sector emissions in
2019 and is expected to see the largest sectoral growth.
"With electrification, the power sector's share in total energy
consumption will increase from 16 percent in 2019 to 55 percent in
2060. Among renewables, solar and wind have the largest potential,
with 39 GW in 2035, starting to account for a majority of power
generation after 2035, while accounting for 30 percent by 2035 in
the reference scenario," the experts note.
Moreover, WB suggests that Uzbekistan's hydropower capacity can
reach 3.4 GW by 2035 in the NZ2060 scenario.
"Other renewables could also play a role in the power sector as
well as in heat production: geothermal and biomass have a
theoretical potential of 1 GW and 15–17 GW, respectively. By 2050,
power exports have the opportunity to peak at 9 percent of
generation and imports at 4 percent in the reference scenario,
while exports will peak at 9 percent in the NZ2060 scenario,
helping to balance solar and wind generation and enabling the use
of hydropower and thermal generation from neighboring countries,"
WB said.
MENAFN10122023000187011040ID1107565269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.