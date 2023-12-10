Turkmenistan Doubles Trade Turnover With France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 10. The trade
turnover of Turkmenistan and France for the period from January
through August 2023 surpassed 48.3 million euros, Eurostat, the
statistical office of the European Union, told Trend .
These data show an increase of 2.7 times compared to the
turnover in the first eight months of the previous year, which
amounted to 18 million euros.
France's imports from Turkmenistan from January through August
2023 amounted to almost 5.74 million euros, which is 66.3 percent
more than in the period of 2022, when it amounted to 3.45 million
euros.
At the same time, France increased exports to Turkmenistan 2.9
times in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period
in 2022 (14.55 million euros), resulting in imports of 42.56
million euros.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and France in
2022 amounted to 40.67 million euros, which is 6.75 percent more
than in 2021 (38.1 million euros).
