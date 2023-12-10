Turkmenistan Doubles Trade Turnover With France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 10. The trade turnover of Turkmenistan and France for the period from January through August 2023 surpassed 48.3 million euros, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend .

These data show an increase of 2.7 times compared to the turnover in the first eight months of the previous year, which amounted to 18 million euros.

France's imports from Turkmenistan from January through August 2023 amounted to almost 5.74 million euros, which is 66.3 percent more than in the period of 2022, when it amounted to 3.45 million euros.

At the same time, France increased exports to Turkmenistan 2.9 times in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 (14.55 million euros), resulting in imports of 42.56 million euros.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and France in 2022 amounted to 40.67 million euros, which is 6.75 percent more than in 2021 (38.1 million euros).