Russians Continue To Destroy Historic Buildings In Central Mariupol - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders continue to dismantle historic buildings in the temporarily occupied port city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I will show you how the Russian program 'Restoration of the Historical Center of Mariupol' introduced last year is going on. Using the example of Italiiska Street first of all. The heart of the merchant heritage," the post reads.

According to Andriushchenko, the invaders have already "restored" some of the buildings by dismantling them, and as for the remaining buildings, "they are still thinking whether they will collapse on their own or they should be helped."

Illustration photo: Andriushchenko Time