Ukraine's Vinnytsia, France's Nancy Become Sister Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mayors of Vinnytsia and Nancy have signed an agreement on twinning between the two cities.
The Vinnytsia City Council announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On December 9, in France, Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov and Nancy Mayor Mathieu Klein signed a twinning agreement," the post said.
Morhunov expressed hope for long-term friendship in various fields and at all levels: from municipalities to ordinary citizens.
Earlier reports said that the Canadian city of Winnipeg with its 100,000-strong Ukrainian diaspora had again established a twin city relationship with Lviv.
Photo credit: Vinnytsia City Council / Facebook
