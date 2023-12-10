Ukraine's Vinnytsia, France's Nancy Become Sister Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mayors of Vinnytsia and Nancy have signed an agreement on twinning between the two cities.

The Vinnytsia City Council announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 9, in France, Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov and Nancy Mayor Mathieu Klein signed a twinning agreement," the post said.

Morhunov expressed hope for long-term friendship in various fields and at all levels: from municipalities to ordinary citizens.

Earlier reports said that the Canadian city of Winnipeg with its 100,000-strong Ukrainian diaspora had again established a twin city relationship with Lviv.

Photo credit: Vinnytsia City Council / Facebook