One Killed, Four Injured In 71 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region On Dec 9

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 71 shelling attacks against the Kherson region on Saturday, December 4, killing one person and injuring four others.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 71 shelling attacks and fired 264 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 19 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's towns and villages and an educational institution in Kherson.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked the center of Kherson on December 9.