Russian Troops Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery overnight, with no casualties reported.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the occupiers targeted Nikopol. They used heavy artillery. The attacked territory is being examined. The consequences are being established. But the main thing is that there were no casualties," he said.

Commenting on an enemy missile that was shot down yesterday over the Kryvyi Rih district, Lysak said that its debris had damaged the premises of an enterprise and hit two trucks. People were not hurt.

On December 8, an 86-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds due to shelling in Nikopol.