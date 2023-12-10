Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 338,820

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 338,820 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and December 10, 2023, including 700 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,636 (+4) enemy tanks, 10,529 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 8,064 (+6) artillery systems, 919 multiple rocket launchers, 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,136 tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,586 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,623 (+25) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,162 (+3) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.