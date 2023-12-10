War Update: 60 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty combat engagements were recorded across the front in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 8 air strikes and 34 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks killed and wounded civilians. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On December 9, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using a Kh-59 guided missile and a Shahed-136/131 attack UAV. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed the missile, whereas the enemy drone did not reach its target.

Today the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, using two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region.

Air strikes targeted the villages of Novomykhailivka and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting active diversionary activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks outside Synkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Serebrianske Forestry area in the Luhansk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the enemy near Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled eight enemy attacks.

On the Shakhtarske axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Novopokrovka and west of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continue to maintain their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery fire and striking behind enemy lines.

Ukrainian missile troops struck two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment and two fuel depots.