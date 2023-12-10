UAE Welcomes Efforts To Establish Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United Arab Emirates welcomes the progress in relations
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as
well as the recent steps taken towards peace in the region, the UAE
Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.
The statement highly appreciated the confidence-building
measures agreed upon between the two countries and expressed hope
that these initiatives will contribute to strengthening stability
in the Caucasus.
The ministry emphasized that the UAE supports all initiatives
agreed upon by Azerbaijan and Armenia to strengthen security and
peace at the regional and international level.
The ministry reiterated that the UAE emphasizes the importance
of building bridges, cooperation and dialogue in resolving
differences peacefully.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
