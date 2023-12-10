               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chairperson Of Georgian Parliament To Visit Azerbaijan


12/10/2023 2:18:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Chairperson of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 10, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Shalva Papuashvili will meet with the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova and other officials.

The prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia will be discussed at the meetings.

The visit will end on December 12.

