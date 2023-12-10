Chairperson Of Georgian Parliament To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Chairperson of the Georgian Parliament
Shalva Papuashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on
December 10, Azernews reports.
During the visit, Shalva Papuashvili will meet with the Speaker
of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova and other
officials.
The prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary
relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia will be discussed at the
meetings.
The visit will end on December 12.
MENAFN10122023000195011045ID1107565256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.