Erdogan calls on UNSC to reform after US veto on Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again emphasized his plea for reforming the UN Security Council. This comes after the US vetoed a resolution on the preceding day that sought an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.



"Due to a veto by the US, no decision was reached. It is essential for the UN Security Council to be reformed,” Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in his speech at the World Human Rights Day event in Istanbul.



“We have lost our hope and expectation from the UN Security Council,” he declared. “Since Oct. 7, the UN Security Council, whose mission is to establish global peace, has turned into a protector of Israel."



On December 1, Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.



Since the start of the Hamas offensive on October 7, approximately 17,700 Palestinians have lost their lives in the besieged enclave due to Israeli air and ground attacks.



Erdogan emphasized that the Israeli government, with full support from the West, is engaging in atrocities and massacres in Gaza, actions that bring shame to humanity as a whole.



He asserted that the perpetrators of atrocities in Gaza, referred to as the "butchers of Gaza," must face accountability for their crimes against humanity. He emphasized that accountability for these actions is inevitable, stating that the individuals responsible will be held to justice, either “sooner or later.”



“Look, I'm saying it very clearly. Nothing can continue as it was before after Gaza. The account of the oppression, brutality, and barbarism experienced in the occupied Palestinian territories must be questioned both in terms of human conscience and before the law,” Erdogan further mentioned.

