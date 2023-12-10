(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) --

1979 -- Kuwait Football Association is re-proclaimed according to the sports associations' decree-into-law. It was established in 1952, joined FIFA in 1962, Asian Football Confederation in 1964 and the Union of Arab Football Associations in 1974.

1986 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law, regulating the swap of some property plots.

2000 -- Kuwait wins membership of the International Fencing Federation's executive bureau.

2007 -- The Cabinet relieves Kuwaiti martyrs of financial liabilities.

2009 -- Kuwait becomes a member of the World Allergy Organization.

2009 -- The Kuwaiti national, Fuad Al-Rabeea, returns to Kuwait after spending eight years in the Guantanamo Bay detention complex. The US has acquitted him of any affiliation to terrorism.

2014 -- Kuwait's permanent representative at the United Nations in Geneva, Jamal Al-Ghunaim, declares USD six million worth of aid for the UN.

2016 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree forming the 34th Cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end) aa