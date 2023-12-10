               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KUNA Main News For Sunday, December 10, 2023


12/10/2023 2:16:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) International:

CAIRO -- Egyptians are gearing up for their country's fifth multicandidate presidential elections to pick a new president for a five-year term, with four main rivals competing, mainly incumbent President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

