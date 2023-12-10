KUNA Main News For Sunday, December 10, 2023

CAIRO -- Egyptians are gearing up for their country's fifth multicandidate presidential elections to pick a new president for a five-year term, with four main rivals competing, mainly incumbent President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.