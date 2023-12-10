Israel's Gaza Assault Is The Future Of AI-Decided War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Last week, reports emerged that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are using an artificial intelligence (AI) system called Habsora (Hebrew for“The Gospel”) to select targets in the war on Hamas in Gaza. The system has reportedly been used to find more targets for bombing , to link locations to Hamas operatives and to estimate likely numbers of civilian deaths in advance.

What does it mean for AI targeting systems like this to be used in conflict? My research into the social, political and ethical implications of military use of remote and autonomous systems shows AI is already altering the character of war.

Militaries use remote and autonomous systems as“force multipliers” to increase the impact of their troops and protect their soldiers' lives. AI systems can make soldiers more efficient, and are likely to enhance the speed and lethality of warfare – even as humans become less visible on the battlefield, instead gathering intelligence and targeting from afar.

When militaries can kill at will, with little risk to their own soldiers, will the current ethical thinking about war prevail? Or will the increasing use of AI also increase the dehumanization of adversaries and the disconnect between wars and the societies in whose names they are fought?

AI is having an impact at all levels of war, from“intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance” support, like the IDF's Habsora system, through to“lethal autonomous weapons systems” that can choose and attack targets without human intervention .

These systems have the potential to reshape the character of war, making it easier to enter into a conflict. As complex and distributed systems, they may also make it more difficult to signal one's intentions – or interpret those of an adversary – in the context of an escalating conflict.

To this end, AI can contribute to mis- or disinformation , creating and amplifying dangerous misunderstandings in times of war.

AI systems may increase the human tendency to trust suggestions from machines (this is highlighted by the Habsora system, named after the infallible word of God), opening up uncertainty over how far to trust autonomous systems.