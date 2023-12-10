               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shura Council's Qatari-Chinese Friendship Group Meets CPPCC Official


12/10/2023 12:21:14 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari-Chinese Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Shura Council yesterday met with the Chairperson of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Zhang Yizhen, who is on a visit to the State of Qatar.

Chaired by Head of the Group H E Eng Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, the meeting reviewed the role of the Parliamentary Friendship Group between the two countries in supporting and strengthening the existing bilateral cooperation between Qatar and China, in addition to discussing ways to enhance the cooperation and exchange experiences between the Shura Council and the CPPCC.

