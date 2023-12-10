Doha Hosts Workshop To Support International Conference On Afghan Women's Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Indonesia hosted a workshop yesterday to support the International Conference on Afghan Women's Education (ICAWE) under the theme“Education for Her, Progress for All” within the framework of a unified effort to address the challenges facing the Afghan Women's Education.

In his remarks during the inauguration of the workshop, Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Yousef bin Sultan Laram, said Qatar underscores the significance of Afghan Women's rights to education, pointing out that the matter is not solely related to equality in education, but is a critical step towards safeguarding their fundamental rights and dignity.



He outlined that education is one of the fundamental human rights, noting that through promoting this right the women are empowered to practice their rights in full participation to build their future, affirming that the State of Qatar will remain a strong proponent for women's rights to education.

For his part, Director for South and Central Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Indonesia, H E Jatmiko Prasetyo, said there is a need for attaining real and tangible solutions, pointing out that there should be an unwavering international support, community education and international partnerships to secure the funding opportunities, as well as digital and technological innovations.

He outlined that customizing safe zones is imperative through executing policies that aim to protect the rights of women and girls to education.

Organized by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS), the workshop brings together senior experts, international organizations, and stakeholders to address the hurdles that impede Afghan Women's access to good education.

The outcomes of the workshop will be proffered to a host of policy makers and thought leaders during the two-day Doha Forum which kicks off today who converge this year under the theme of building a joint future.

Qatar and Indonesia are aware of the profound impact the education has on states, along with the decisive criticality to empower Afghan Women through education. The conclusion of the workshop in Doha Forum will constitute a foundation for further recommendations to be submitted to the high-level meeting of 2nd ICAWE in Doha.

The workshop offers a platform for in-depth discussions, sharing best practices and setting strategies that empower women's education. The objectives of the workshop include identifying challenges, calling for international support, facilitating the share of knowledge and issuing recommendations that are specifically designed for optimizing the Afghan Women's Education sector.