Truman 1945 Vs Kamala Harris' Principles Of Peace

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In her recent stop in Dubai, US Vice-President Kamala Harris outlined five principles for postwar Gaza, after emphases on Palestinian civilian casualties.



True, she gave passing lip service to the terrorist attacks of October 7 that started the war and the casualties, though without emphasizing the difference: that civilian casualties on October 7 were by design, whereas in Gaza casualties to Israel's actions were consequence of the war – which Hamas could have avoided.

I must guess that the vice-president never read late president Harry Truman's letter of August 11, 1945, responding to Samuel Cavert, general secretary of the Federal Churches of Christ in America, reprinted below:

Substitute“Israel” for“the United States” and“Hamas” (or Hezbollah, ISIS, or any other Islamist group) for“Japan” and Truman's points stay as valid now as then. This letter may also help close debates about“proportionality.”

One difference between the situation Truman faced then and Israel now is that Japan was a“state” with which the United States could negotiate and responsible and accountable for respecting treaties, having one government and one army.

Gaza is not a state, and Hamas is just one of a number of armed units

operating

within the territory.

Although countries around the world have recognized Palestine as a“state” – on paper –

it is not a state either.

It does not have a government willing and able to disarm the many armed cells even in the West Bank, never mind disarming Hamas and other armed units.

