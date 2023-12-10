Artificial Intelligence Now Decides Who Lives And Dies

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Let's start with the uncomfortable truth. We have lost control of artificial intelligence.

This shouldn't be too surprising, considering we likely never had any control over it. The maelstrom at OpenAI over the abrupt dismissal of its chief executive, Sam Altman, raised accountability questions inside one of the world's most powerful AI companies. Yet even before that boardroom drama, our understanding of how AI is created and used was limited.



Lawmakers worldwide are struggling to keep up with the pace of AI innovation and thus can't provide basic frameworks of regulations and oversight. The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has raised the stakes even further. AI systems are currently being used to determine who lives and dies in Gaza. The results, as anyone can see, are terrifying.



In a widespread investigation carried out by Israeli publication +972 Magazine , journalist Yuval Abraham spoke with several current and former officials about the Israeli military's advanced AI war program called“The Gospel.”

According to the officials, The Gospel produces AI-generated targeting recommendations through

“the rapid and automatic extraction of intelligence.” Recommendations are matched with identifications carried out by a human soldier. The system relies on a matrix of data points with checkered misidentification histories, such as

facial recognition technology .

