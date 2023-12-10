Qatar Airways Launches NEOM Bay Flight

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: Qatar Airways expanded services to Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Doha-NEOM Bay flight on Saturday (Dec 9).

The NEOM Bay flight will be the 10th route by the airline to the Kingdom.

Qatar Airways announced two weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft starting Dec. 9 from Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Saudi Arabia was ranked second globally in tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported last month.

The Kingdom saw 58 percent growth in tourist numbers up to the end of July compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

The data was sourced last month from the UN World Tourism Organization and came from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

