Prime Minister Of Palestine Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Palestine HE Mohammad Shtayyeh arrived in Doha on Saturday to partake in the Doha Forum.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of Protocol Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim Yousif Fakhroo and Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar HE Munir Abdullah Ghannam.
