Secretary-General Of The United Nations Arrives In Doha

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres arrived in Doha on Saturday to participates in the Doha Forum. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of Protocol Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim Yousif Fakhroo.

