               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir To Patronize Doha Forum Tomorrow


12/9/2023 11:36:42 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize the opening of the the Doha Forum 2023, which will be held at the Sheraton Doha Hotel tomorrow morning, Sunday, with the participation of a number of Their Excellencies, heads of states and governments, and heads of regional and international organizations.

MENAFN09122023000063011010ID1107565054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search