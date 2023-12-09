Egypt Heads To Election Amidst National Security Threats, Regional Turmoil: ECSS

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In the face of clear threats to national security and ongoing military operations in Gaza, the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies (ECSS) underscores the historic significance of the upcoming presidential election, portraying it as a crucial moment for the nation. Plans to forcibly displace Palestinians to Sinai have added an additional layer of complexity to an already charged political atmosphere.



Highlighting recent weeks, the ECSS notes a surge in awareness, understanding, and eagerness among various Egyptian parties and entities. The centre commends the united front formed by national forces, rallying around the common goal of encouraging broad participation in the electoral process. This collective effort is seen as a message to the world, showcasing the will of a free Egypt committed to progress, development, and the safeguarding of its national security.



This call for participation is hailed by the centre as a commendable reflection of the diverse understanding among political parties, entities, and unions concerning the historical context surrounding the upcoming presidential elections. The stage is set for a complete and democratic display of popular solidarity at the polling stations.



The ECSS acknowledges the remarkable efforts of the Egyptian Parties Alliance, comprising 42 parties, which has actively engaged the public through massive conferences, calls from parliamentary members, statements from the National Dialogue Council, and various union activities. These initiatives demonstrate an exceptional awareness of the election's importance and the necessity for active participation by eligible Egyptian voters.



Furthermore, the centre applauds the National Electoral Commission's meticulous monitoring of procedural steps and its impartial stance towards all candidates during the campaign period. This approach has allowed candidates to present diverse visions and proposals on issues crucial to the future president of the Arab Republic of Egypt.



In a move promoting equal opportunities, the United Media Services Company's decision to grant each presidential candidate 100 impactful advertising minutes is acknowledged for playing a significant role in informing the Egyptian people about the candidates and their programmes. This aligns with the company's conscientious national role and supports the principle of equal representation.



Amidst regional challenges and the promise of a hopeful future, national forces are uniting to demonstrate solidarity and awareness, affirming their support for Egypt on the cusp of a pivotal presidential electoral milestone. The ECSS expresses full confidence in the awareness of the Egyptian people and their readiness to exercise their electoral rights actively. As the calls of parliamentary, party, and professional components resonate, Egypt stands poised to navigate the challenges imposed by its geographical reality and assert its leading role in the regional and international arenas.