Introduction And Development Strategy Of Jianxin Group And Its Subsidiaries

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Jianxin Hebei Energy Development Co., Ltd. was founded in 2022 with a professional team in management and operation, the company has made every effort to build an energy industry chain, providing energy procurement services such as oil, natural gas, coal, and steel, and driving industry agglomeration through project aggregation. Adhering to the business philosophy of quality and service first, we aspire to become a leader in the industry. Our company has the professional team in energy industry.







With the development of China media industry and large population of consumer expanding in China; The prospect of the company is that China has a large population, and the proportion of people in entertainment industry is as high as 30% of living expense; The company is also marching into the media industry. The subsidiary company of Jianxin energy,Gama Jushi Cultural Media Co., Ltd., is a comprehensive media enterprise, which has long been committed to the comprehensive operation of big concert business. Relying on abundant capital and mature professional technology, the company successfully held large-scale concerts, such as Jacky Xue's“Tianwaiwushi” world tour Shijiazhuang Station. Our company has long-term strategic cooperation with Beijing Chaoyin, Shanghai Chaoyin, and Beijing Juyi Culture, and has achieved outstanding performance and achievements in multiple industry fields.







The company plans to invite numerous celebrities to perform in Shijiazhuang in the future, in order to further enrich the cultural and entertainment life of Shijiazhuang and promote the development of the local entertainment industry. The local government collaborate the local council and support the event; in order to attract more consumers, they give the priority opportunity for us, we expected to hold 20 to 22 concerts in 2024, inviting artists such as Eason Chan, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok, Wang Jiaer, Zhang Jie, Jacky Xue, Phoenix Legend and other domestic and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan A-list stars to further invest in the concert business and improve market competitiveness; Increase marketing investment and seize market share in the industry track.

Gamma Jushi Cultural Media Co., Ltd. has rich experience in performance planning and execution. They will tailor performance plans for each celebrity to ensure that every performance is exciting and diverse. At the same time, the company will also cooperate with local governments, enterprises, and social organizations to jointly create more high-quality performing arts activities and contribute to the cultural construction of Shijiazhuang.

The development goal of the company is to enable more people to enjoy high-quality cultural and artistic experiences. In the future, they will continue to innovate and develop, bringing more outstanding artists and works to Shijiazhuang, bringing more surprises and emotions to local audiences.

In short, Jianxin Group will continuously strive and innovate to promote the development of Shijiazhuang's entertainment industry and bring more exciting performance experiences to the audience. We also sincerely invite investors to come to Shijiazhuang and cooperate with us to carry out concert projects for mutual benefit and achieve win-win.