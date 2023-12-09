Google Doodle Celebrates Brazilian Singer Cássia Eller's 61St Birthday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle commemorated the birthday of Brazilian rock singer and musician Cássia Eller on Sunday, renowned for her significant contributions to rock and música popular Brasileira (MPB).As per the description, Eller, an openly bisexual artist, is celebrated as an authentic and inspiring figure in the LGBTQ+ community Doodle, crafted by guest artist Amanda Lobos from Vila Velha, pays tribute to her legacy Read: Google Doodle celebrates Tanzania Independence Day todayFrom a young age, Cássia Eller exhibited a strong passion for music, embracing the guitar at the age of 14. Her musical journey gained momentum in 1989 when her uncle facilitated a meeting with a record label that would later sign her, Eller predominantly performed covers of artists such as Cazuza, Renato Russo, Janis Joplin, The Beatles, and others. Her distinctive raspy voice, emotive performances, and captivating stage presence quickly endeared her to audiences, propelling her to widespread recognition and turning her into a household name pivotal moment in Cássia Eller's career came with the release of her eponymous album in 1990, featuring popular tracks like \"Malandragem\" and“O Segundo Sol.”Also Read: Google Doodle pays tribute to 'pinisi,' Sulawesi's art of boatbuildingThis marked a significant turning point that catapulted her to stardom. During this period, she solidified her status as an LGBTQ+ icon, showcasing her electrifying presence on underground stages. Subsequently, Eller went on to produce four additional studio albums and engaged in collaborations with numerous renowned Latin American artists was perhaps one of the most noteworthy Brazilian rock musicians during the 1990s, remembered for her originality, intensity, and versatility Read: Google Doodle celebrates 'Ahmed' the elephant known for his big tusks“In 2013, Rolling Stone acknowledged her by ranking her among the best voices and artists in Brazilian music history,” it added enduring legacy is evident as her songs and captivating voice continue to resonate in the hearts of many even today.

