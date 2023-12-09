Sinar Mas Land, Janji Jiwa, And Frank & Co. Are Among The Winners Of The 2023 – 2024 World Branding Awards

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The prestigious Award Ceremony was held at the home of the awards, Kensington Palace, United Kingdom. It welcomed over 100 guests worldwide and was hosted by acclaimed television presenter, David Croft.

Global winners who proved excellence and impeccable branding in their industry include Yakult (Japan), CoCo (Taiwan), LURPAK (Denmark), Marriott International (USA), and The Body Shop (United Kingdom).

Winners from Indonesia include Bluebird, Frank & Co., Janji Jiwa, Pertamina, and Sinar Mas Land. Other National tier winners include Boots (United Kingdom), Royal Umbrella (Thailand), Sokos Hotels (Finland), Fullon Hotels & Resorts (Taiwan), Blacklist Coffee Roasters (Australia), Sukiya (Japan), and Spritzer (Malaysia), to name a few.

Only 14 brands were selected to receive the Regional Tier award this year, including Nippon Rent-A-Car (Japan), GIG (Kuwait), MR (Malaysia), M-150 (Thailand), HECOM (Hong Kong), and VITADAY (Thailand). These brands were voted as consumers' favourites in 4 or more countries across 3 or more areas in a specific geographic region.

“This is a celebration of the continuous efforts that is vital to building outstanding brands. To stay relevant as a brand, brands must build an image that resonates and lasts. This means not only building up a culture and community around the brand through marketing, but also ensuring that all generations continue to find the brand interesting,” said Mr Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

More than 150,000 consumers participated in the nomination process globally this year. On average, there are only 5 winning brands in each country, proving that winning a World Branding Award is a remarkable accomplishment.

