UNICEF To Deliver Winter Clothing Sets, Generators To Eight Frontline Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine will provide winter clothing sets to low-income families with many children and low-income families with children with disabilities in eight frontline districts of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, as well as generators to critical infrastructure facilities.

This is said in a press release published on the website of UNICEF Ukrain e, Ukrinform reports

“UNICEF is ramping up support for vulnerable children and families in Ukraine who are facing additional hardships this winter season,” the document says.

It is noted that renewed attacks on critical infrastructure have disrupted basic services like electricity, heating and water. The impact of these disruptions is particularly acute for vulnerable children and their families, who are also experiencing prolonged economic hardship because of the war. These needs are seen most directly in war-affected areas of Ukraine's east and south.

Following a recent approval by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, UNICEF and the Government of Ukraine have established a new partnership for the delivery of humanitarian cash assistance. This cash support programme will target the most vulnerable families in Ukraine, including those with three or more children, children with disabilities, as well as single parents.

The new cash assistance initiative has been launched in partnership with Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy, UNICEF Ukraine said,

According to Munir Mammadzade, UNICEF Representative to Ukraine, the Fund's work with authorities is aimed at keeping critical social infrastructure operational to help millions of children and their families in Ukraine get through this winter.

“Moreover, UNICEF is continuing its work with central and regional authorities to ensure the ongoing operation of critical water supply, heating, health, and education facilities by providing equipment like generators,” the document says.

UNICEF is also providing winter clothing sets for children along with blankets for their families. To date, UNICEF has distributed over 20,800 winter clothing kits for children in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

