UNAMI Awards Contract For Asphalt Pavement


12/9/2023 9:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

North Power Co. For Contr. Of Civil Constr., Electr., Mechan., Chemical & Eng. Design Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI):

  • "Asphalt pavement for the parking area with car shade."

The contract is valued at $156,034, with a potential end date of November 30, 2028.

(Source: UN)

