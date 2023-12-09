UNAMI Awards Contract For Asphalt Pavement

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

North Power Co. For Contr. Of Civil Constr., Electr., Mechan., Chemical & Eng. Design Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI):

"Asphalt pavement for the parking area with car shade."

The contract is valued at $156,034, with a potential end date of November 30, 2028.

