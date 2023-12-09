Ontario Attracts New Opportunities With Trade Mission To France, United Kingdom And COP28

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





TORONTO, Canada – The Ontario government has concluded a successful trade mission to France, the United Kingdom (UK), and COP28 to strengthen existing relationships and showcase how Ontario, and its nuclear supply chain, can help countries around the world meet increasing energy demands. This mission, led by Todd Smith, minister of energy, helped secure new agreements between Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and major international energy companies Cameco , Urenco , Orano , Electricité de France (EDF), and Westinghouse Electric Company .

“The world is watching Ontario as we deploy the first grid-scale small modular reactor in the G7 and deliver multibillion-dollar nuclear refurbishment projects on budget and ahead of schedule,” said minister Smith.“We heard from countries around the world who are looking to replicate Ontario's success story, including our world-class clean electricity grid, which is powering historic investments, electrification and new homes. Ontario is ready to support our allies, leveraging the expertise of our world-class nuclear operators and exporting products and services from our highly-skilled nuclear supply chain, to support their deployment of nuclear energy as a clean and reliable source of electricity.”

In Paris, minister Smith led a delegation, including OPG, Bruce Power, and Ontario's nuclear supply chain, at the World Nuclear Exhibition. Together with OPG, the government announced a new partnership with Cameco, Urenco, Orano and Global Nuclear Fuels that will secure fuel supply for the first small modular reactor (SMR) at the Darlington site.

Minister Smith also joined AtkinsRéalis to unveil their new large-scale 1,000-megawatt reactor design – the CANDU Monark – and joined OPG for the signing of new agreements with EDF and Westinghouse to explore opportunities to leverage Ontario's nuclear supply chain in the potential deployment of their technologies.

While in London, minister Smith met with government representatives and nuclear leaders to increase business ties between Canada and the UK. This includes cooperation within the energy sector as the UK scales up its nuclear program and selects its first SMR technology for deployment.

Minister Smith was then joined by Ontario's minister of environment, Conservation and Parks Andrea Khanjin at COP28, hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). At COP28, ministers Smith and Khanjin joined Sama Bilbao y León, director general of the World Nuclear Association, to sign a partnership agreement, becoming the first sub-national jurisdiction to join the Net Zero Nuclear initiative to help the world deploy reliable, affordable, and clean nuclear energy to provide energy security for countries around the world.

“Ontario is leading the way on small modular reactor development to create a clean and reliable energy future across the province and the world,” said Andrea Khanjin, minister of the environment, Conservation and Parks.

“Ontario has one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world thanks to nuclear and we are ready to leverage our nuclear expertise, products and services to support our allies to help decarbonize economies with reliable and affordable energy.”