Palestinian Teenager Martyred In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Mahmoud Abu-Haniyeh, 17, was shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers in Azoun village near the West Bank city of Qalqiliya on Saturday evening.

He was shot in the back and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced martyr, according to a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

His martyrdom took to three the death toll from gunfire of Israeli occupation forces today. (pickup previous)

nq









MENAFN09122023000071011013ID1107564642