Woman Injured As Russian Artillery Pummels Kherson Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson Saturday evening, hitting the central part of the city.

This was reported by the regional military administration , Ukrinform saw.

"The Russian army continues to fire at Kherson. There are hits in the central part of the city," the report says.

It is noted that according to tentative reports, one person was injured.

"This is a 61-year-old woman. She was diagnosed with an explosive craniocerebral injury. The woman was taken to hospital. She is currently receiving medical assistance," the adminstration added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian strike.